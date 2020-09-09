Q1 2021 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Lotta Lyra - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q1 2021 Result for Clas Ohlson. My name is Lotta LyrÃ¥, I'm the CEO and President, and I will do this presentation together with our CFO, PÃ¤r Christiansen.



Today, we report a very strong quarter. This is based on strong organic growth of 7%. The EBIT margin improves to 7.1%. We have a solid financial position with net debt-to-EBITDA being minus 0.5. And during the quarter, we have continued to implement our 5-year strategy.



The agenda for this morning is that I will do a business update and then hand over to PÃ¤r, who will take us through the financial development and some events following the reporting period. I will summarize, and then we'll have a Q&A.



Starting off with the business update. And of course, during this quarter, COVID-19 and its macroeconomic consequences have continued to impact us. The safety of our customers and coworkers remains our top priority. We have seen reduced traffic in the central stores