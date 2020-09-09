Sep 09, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Lotta Lyra - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q1 2021 Result for Clas Ohlson. My name is Lotta LyrÃ¥, I'm the CEO and President, and I will do this presentation together with our CFO, PÃ¤r Christiansen.
Today, we report a very strong quarter. This is based on strong organic growth of 7%. The EBIT margin improves to 7.1%. We have a solid financial position with net debt-to-EBITDA being minus 0.5. And during the quarter, we have continued to implement our 5-year strategy.
The agenda for this morning is that I will do a business update and then hand over to PÃ¤r, who will take us through the financial development and some events following the reporting period. I will summarize, and then we'll have a Q&A.
Starting off with the business update. And of course, during this quarter, COVID-19 and its macroeconomic consequences have continued to impact us. The safety of our customers and coworkers remains our top priority. We have seen reduced traffic in the central stores
Q1 2021 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 09, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...