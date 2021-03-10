Q3 2021 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Clas Ohlson Q3 2020 Report. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. So good morning, and welcome to the Clas Ohlson Q3 report. My name is Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m, and I'm the President and CEO of Clas Ohlson since February 8. And here with me, I have Par Christiansen, our CFO.



Next slide, please. So today, we'll cover the following topics. I'll first introduce myself briefly and then moving to some of my first reflections after a month in the job. And then I'll cover business updates, and we'll then move into, together with Par, the financial development, events after the reporting period, and then we will move into a summary and then Q&A.



So before going to my initial reflections, given that this is my first Q report, I want to