Q1 2023 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Clas Ohlson Q1 report presentation. My name is Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m, and I'm the President and CEO of Clas Ohlson. .



So before moving into Q&A, I'll review a short presentation, starting with a overall business update, then going deeper into the financial development. And then ending off with events after the reporting period and then a short summary and wrap up.



So headline in the first quarter, obviously, a lot of things have happened since we were here last time close in Q4. So we have seen a lot of changes, obviously, in the market and also in terms of consumer behavior. And also now around, it's been a very busy summer with a lot of fast-paced changed -- change.



Looking at the first quarter, the results are below our expectations, and that's really very much driven by a summer bet that didn't pay out as we expected, and I'll come back to that.



So net-net, we're reporting sales of minus 1% to a bit