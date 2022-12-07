Q2 2023 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Clas Ohlson Q2 report presentation. My name is Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m. I'm the President and CEO of Clas Ohlson. And today I'm also happy to introduce and welcome Pernilla Walfridsson, our new CFO since a few weeks back. And Pernilla will have a chance to introduce herself later on during the presentation.



So as usual, we'll go through -- I'll start with the business update. And then Pernilla will take us through the financial development and then a part of the events after the reporting period. And then I'll wrap up and then we'll move into a Q&A.



So looking at the second quarter that we have just reported, we can see that we have delivered 6% sales growth in a very tough market where we actually start seeing a lot of the markets contracting. Especially -- our numbers are driven especially by the online business growing 28% during the quarter. We also delivered an operating profit of SEK 112 million and our financial position