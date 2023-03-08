Q3 2023 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m - Clas Ohlson AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Clas Ohlson Q3 report. My name is Kristofer Tonstrom, I'm CEO. And I'm here with Pernilla Walfridsson, CFO. And we'll, as always, start with a short business update, go through the financial development, the events after the reporting period, then I'll wrap up before we move into Q&A.



So looking at calendar year 2022. Obviously, it's been a year which I've described before as very much of a perfect storm. And during this time, we have -- the full team from Clas Ohlson has spent a lot of time on focusing on the things that we really can influence. And we'll show today that we are making a lot of progress on areas that we can influence ourselves so that, when macro starts churning, then we're going to be able to also deliver a disproportionate shareholder return.



So looking at the quarter, just snapshots. Total sales grew 4%, close to SEK 3 billion, and organic sales 2%. Our operating profit came in at SEK 215 million, and