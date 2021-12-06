Climeon AB (publ) To discuss investor meeting Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

A very warm welcome to Climeon's investor meeting. We are very happy to have so many of you attending digitally today. For the few next hours, we will focus on Climeon's way forward. My name is [Lauralin Tom], and I have the pleasure of being your moderator today. We will first have a short Q&A with Thomas ÃstrÃ¶m, Chairman of the Board and one of the founders of Climeon, where we will focus on Climeon's journey from when the company was founded to where we are today. After that, CEO, Lena Sundquist, will take us through Climeon's way forward.



We will also hear from Head of R&D, Jonas MÃ¥hlÃ©n, who will answer some of the more topical questions we have today. We will also have the opportunity to meet Carl Arnesson, who is Climeon's newly appointed CFO. (Conference Instructions) So let's get going.



It's now my pleasure to invite Thomas ÃstrÃ¶m to join me on the stage. Thomas, on what vision was the company originally found?



