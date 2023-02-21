Q4 2022 CLIQ Digital AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Sebastian McCoskrie - Cliq Digital AG - Head of IR



Welcome to Cliq's Full Year 2022 Video Conference Call



I will now hand over to Ben Bos, who will lead you through this conference. Over to you, Ben.



Ben Bos - Cliq Digital AG - Member of Management Board



I'm Ben Bos, Member of Cliq Digital AG's Management Board. I'm joined today by Sebastian McCoskrie, our Head of Investor Relations.



Today, I will walk you through the highlights of the year and our financial results.



Ladies and gentlemen, the Cliq Digital Group concluded 2022 with excellent results, annual sales of EUR 276 million, with growth up 84% in 2022 on the previous year. EBITDA grew