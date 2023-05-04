Q1 2023 CLIQ Digital AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Sebastian McCoskrie - CLIQ Digital AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CLIQ's First Quarter 2023 Video Webcast. Please note the disclaimer shown and that this call is being recorded. The visual audio and/or transcription of this call may be published, including any of the data arising therefrom. (Operator Instructions)



After the presentation, we will answer questions sent in by e-mail prior to this call. I will now hand over to our CEO, Luc Voncken, who will lead you through this webcast. Luc, the floor is yours.



Luc Voncken - CLIQ Digital AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 results presentation. I'm Luc Voncken, Cliq Digital's CEO. I'm joined today by Sebastian McCoskrie, our Head of Investor Relations, who will later on read out the questions you have kindly submitted to us by e-mail. First off, I will walk you through our first quarter operational and financial results, and then I will answer the questions.



Let me begin, though,