Half Year 2021 Cembra Money Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the half year results conference call. I am here with my partners, Pascal Perritaz, our CFO; and Volker Gloe, our Chief Risk Officer.



So look, before we get into the slides, I'd like to just set the scene briefly with a few messages to highlight and start with saying I'm truly thrilled to be here. It's a great business and a strong team.



So first, as you know, we are, of course, still in a challenging environment. But in spite of this, I'm pleased to see the business has shown strong resilience