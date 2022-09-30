Sep 30, 2022 / 06:45AM GMT

Holger Laubenthal - Cembra Money Bank AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone. A pleasure to be here. Thank you for joining our call. So we have a quick update for you this morning in light of the announcement that we just made on the Byjuno acquisition on the first page here. But we're quite excited about this transaction. We're essentially taking 2 major invoice payment and buy now, pay later providers, creating a true leader in the space in Switzerland. The transaction will be accretive from 2023 onwards on the income level. We're adding 1.5 million customers. We're pleased with the complementary product suites and also from regional perspective. A great addition to an already strong team, both in terms of product, as well as technology. And lastly, it's fully aligned with our strategy, which we presented in December last year at the Investor Day in terms of delivering on that strategy.



We also have a brief update for you on the performance for the year. We're pleased to confirm continued strong performance in Q3, and as such, also confirming 2022 and midterm targets.