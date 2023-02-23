Full Year 2022 Cembra Money Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome. Welcome to the Cembra Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Holger Laubenthal, CEO; Mr. Pascal Perritaz, CFO; and Mr. Volker Gloe, CRO of Cembra Money Bank. Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Holger Laubenthal - Cembra Money Bank AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. It's great to be here and yes, indeed with CFO, Pascal Perritaz; and Chief Risk Officer, Volker Gloe. Look forward to walking you briefly through the presentation and then take your questions as just alluded to. So as usual in terms of agenda, I'll briefly walk through the highlights for the year, will then have Pascal take over for the financial results together with Volker on the loss performance and then we go into an outlook afterwards and take your questions. So Page 3, the full year performance starting with this