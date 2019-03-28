Mar 28, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
Terence Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice. On behalf of the management, I would like to welcome you to our 2018 Annual Results Presentation. This presentation will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous English interpretation. I will provide consecutive interpretation in the Q&A session. Please switch off your mobile phones or have it on vibration. Thank you.
Let me introduce our management who are with us today, President, Mr. Si Furong; Executive Vice President, Mr. Liang Shiping; Executive Vice President and CFO, Ms. Zhang Xu.
Thank you for coming. I hope you will find this presentation helpful.
Next, let's invite our President, Si, to present the 2018 annual results overview and business review.
Furong Si - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - President & Executive Director
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm glad to meet you all at China Comservice 2018 Annual Results
Full Year 2018 China Communications Services Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 28, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...