Aug 27, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Wai Cheung Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice. On behalf of the management, I would like to welcome you to our 2019 Interim Results Presentation.



This presentation will be conducted in Mandarin with a simultaneous English interpretation. I will provide consecutive interpretation in the Q&A session. Please switch off your mobile phone or have it on vibration. Thank you.



Let me introduce our management who are with us today. Chairman, Mr. Zhang Zhiyong; President, Mr. Si Furong; Executive Vice President, Mr. Liang Shiping; Executive Vice President and CFO, Mr. Zhang Xu. Thank you for coming. I hope you will find this presentation helpful. Next, let's invite our Chairman Zhang to present the 2019 interim results overview.



Zhiyong Zhang - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Chairman & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm glad to meet you all at China Comservice 2019