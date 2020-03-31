Mar 31, 2020 / NTS GMT
Wai Cheung Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice. On behalf of the management, I would like to welcome you to our 2019 annual results audio webcast. First, our management will present 2019 annual results and a Q&A session will follow. (Operator Instructions) I will provide consecutive interpretation.
Let me introduce our management who are with us today.
Chairman, Mr. Zhang Zhiyong; President, Mr. Si Furong; Executive Vice President, Mr. Liang Shiping; Executive Vice President and CFO, Ms. Zhang Xu. Thank you for joining, and I hope you will find this presentation helpful.
Next, let's invite our Chairman, Zhang, to present the 2019 annual results overview.
Zhiyong Zhang - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Chairman
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, we cannot meet you in person, and the presentation is changed to audio webcast. We can meet you again at the
Full Year 2019 China Communications Services Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 31, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...