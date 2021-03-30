Mar 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Wai Cheung Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice. On behalf of the management, I would like to welcome you to our 2020 annual results audio webcast. First, our management will present 2020 annual results and a Q&A session will follow. If you would like to raise questions during the presentation, please input them on the web page. I will read out your questions following our management's presentation. They will answer your questions, and I will provide consecutive interpretation.



Let me introduce our management who are with us today. Chairman, Mr. Zhiyong Zhang; President, Mr. Huang Xiaoqing; Executive Vice President, Mr. Liang Shiping; Executive Vice President and CFO, Ms. Zhang Xu. Thank you for joining, and I hope you will find this presentation helpful.



Next, let's invite our Chairman, Zhang, to present the 2020 annual results overview.



Zhiyong Zhang - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Executive Chairman

