Mar 30, 2021 / NTS GMT
Wai Cheung Chung - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Company Secretary & Deputy CFO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Terence of China Comservice. On behalf of the management, I would like to welcome you to our 2020 annual results audio webcast. First, our management will present 2020 annual results and a Q&A session will follow. If you would like to raise questions during the presentation, please input them on the web page. I will read out your questions following our management's presentation. They will answer your questions, and I will provide consecutive interpretation.
Let me introduce our management who are with us today. Chairman, Mr. Zhiyong Zhang; President, Mr. Huang Xiaoqing; Executive Vice President, Mr. Liang Shiping; Executive Vice President and CFO, Ms. Zhang Xu. Thank you for joining, and I hope you will find this presentation helpful.
Next, let's invite our Chairman, Zhang, to present the 2020 annual results overview.
Zhiyong Zhang - China Communications Services Corporation Limited - Executive Chairman
Q4 2020 China Communications Services Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...