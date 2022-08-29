Q2 2022 Patientsky Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Kristian Ikast - PatientSky Group AS - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to PatientSky Group's second-quarter presentation. Welcome to Hoffsveien here in Oslo for everybody in the room, and welcome to everybody joining online. I'll jump over the disclaimer and forward-looking statement.



Today, presenting is Christoffer Mathiesen, our Group CFO here in PatientSky, which I had the pleasure to work with since end of '21. Christoffer has come with a very strong experience into our organization and helped us doing a lot of the things we'll go through today. So I really appreciate having you on the team.



Myself, I'm Kristian Ikast. I'm the group CEO of PatientSky. I've been CEO of the company for a year now. I've been on in the PatientSky family since end of 2020 -- ever since 2020 as a Board member. Our vision is the same as it's been all the years, changing lives.



The agenda we have for you today is we will go through some second-quarter highlights. We will give detailed insight to the PatientSky business. We will look into the finances. Then, we will have a regular Q&A session.