Q4 2022 Patientsky Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristian Ikast - PatientSky Group AS - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to PatientSky Group fourth-quarter presentation 2022. Welcome to the one here in the room, and welcome to joining online. Today presenting, we have Christoffer Mathiesen, Group CFO in PatientSky Group, and myself, Kristian Ikast, Group CEO in PatientSky Group.



The presentation today will be overview of the PatientSky business. Then we will take into the business units and give a business update, then we'll dig into the finances. We'll do a Q&A session, and then we'll end it up with the closing remarks and outlook.



We are here for changing lives. That's our vision and our vision to wholesome true and is still our vision. What we have been working on the last two years is actually split that company up in different companies.



So we started doing -- first, we did the business units. Then during last year, we've done our legal restructure to actually create completely standalone companies, also get the chance to have standalone focus. That means that the group is more working as an umbrella over these