Mikael StÃ¶hr - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. It's Mikael here, and welcome, everyone. And thank you for signing in and listening in to us at Coor here today.



Starting off with the first slide for those of you are following us on the slide show and for those of you who are still new to us at Coor, a general overview. We are a Nordic facility management company. We're leaders in integrated facility management in the market in the Nordic region. We turned over, over the last 12 months, close to SEK 10 billion with a profit level of SEK 505 million, just over 5% EBITA margin over the last 12 months.



We employ around 10,000 people across the Nordic region or 8,861 FTEs. And as you can see on the top pie chart there, just under 50% of what we do is