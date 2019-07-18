Jul 18, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Mikael StÃ¶hr - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for listening in to us at Coor and our Q2 report this morning.



Starting off with the first page for those of you who are new to us at Coor. We are a Nordic facility management company. We're market leaders in integrated facility management across the Nordic region. Over the last 12 months, we turned over some SEK 10 billion with a profit level of SEK 507 million, so that's just around 5% EBITA profit level. We have around 11,000 employees across the Nordic region, and that calculates into around 8,900 FTEs.



Sweden is the largest market for us, just below 50% of Coor; Norway, #2 at 25%; Denmark, our third largest market, at 19%; and then Finland, the smallest