Mikael StÃ¶hr - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for listening in to us at Coor here this morning. As always, we appreciate that very much.



Starting off then on the slide show for the first page, for those of you who are new to us at Coor, a very brief overview on who we are. We are a Nordic facility management company. We're leaders in integrated facility management across the Nordic region. In 2019, we turned over some SEK 10.3 billion with a profit of SEK 549 million EBITDA. We employ a little over 11,000 people across the Nordic region, and that translates into just over 9,000 FTEs across the region.



Two ways to slice Coor, as you can see