Apr 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coor Service Management Q1 Report 2020. Today, I am pleased to present President and CEO, Mikael StÃ¶hr; and CFO and IR Director, Klas Elmberg. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to Mikael StÃ¶hr. Please begin.
Mikael StÃ¶hr - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President, CEO & Director
Thank you very much and welcome, everyone, and thank you very much for listening into us at Coor here today. And I hope that this call finds you all healthy and well. I know that you're all under various types of lockdown listening in. So thank you very much for paying attention to us at Coor today.
Let's see. For those of you following on the slide on the second page, as usual, just a quick brief on who Coor is. Coor is a Nordic facility management company. We're market leaders in IFM, or integrated facility management. We turned over, over the last 12 months, some SEK 10 billion with a profit of some SEK 541 million. That's an EBITA level of around 5.2%. We employ a little over 11,000
Q1 2020 Coor Service Management Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...