Thank you very much and welcome, everyone, and thank you very much for listening into us at Coor here today. And I hope that this call finds you all healthy and well. I know that you're all under various types of lockdown listening in. So thank you very much for paying attention to us at Coor today.



Let's see. For those of you following on the slide on the second page, as usual, just a quick brief on who Coor is. Coor is a Nordic facility management company. We're market leaders in IFM, or integrated facility management. We turned over, over the last 12 months, some SEK 10 billion with a profit of some SEK 541 million. That's an EBITA level of around 5.2%. We employ a little over 11,000