Mikael StÃ¶hr;President and CEO -



Thank you very much and welcome, everyone, to this Q2 call, and thank you very much for listening in to us at Coor here this morning.



So moving on in the slides. First slide, for those of you who are new to us at Coor, Coor is a Nordic market-leading company focused on integrated facility management, but working across a broader range of both integrated and single service management in the Nordic region. Over the last 12 months, we turned over some SEK 10 billion with a profit level of SEK 542 million on an EBITDA level. We employ a little over 11,000 people across the Nordic region, and that computes into just above 9,000 FTEs across the region.



If you look at 2 different ways of splitting Coor, one by country,