Nov 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coor Service Management Q3 Report 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, AnnaCarin Grandin; and CFO and IR Director, Klas Elmberg. (Operator Instructions). Speakers, please begin.



AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Coor's report for the third quarter 2020. I hope you all are healthy and safe these times.



Before we kick off, I will briefly present myself. I took up the position as President and CEO of Coor from the 1st of August. And I have a long experience within Coor for almost 20 years with a number of different positions, latest as Country CEO in Sweden, and before that, in Norway. I know the FM industry by heart, and I know what it takes to succeed, both from a customer perspective as well as a leadership perspective.



So during my career at Coor, I have been highly involved in developing core strategic agenda over the last years. I have then implemented and delivered on the strategy