Feb 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coor Service Management Q4 Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, AnnaCarin Grandin. Please go ahead with your meeting.



AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Coor's report for the fourth quarter 2020. I hope you all are healthy and safe in these times. With the report released earlier this morning, in today's presentation, we conclude a 2020 that turn out to be something very different than all of us expected a year ago.



And given the special circumstances, I'm proud to see that we, in 2020, have really shown the strength of the Coor business model and the Coor organization.



Most of you probably know Coor quite well by now. But for those of you listening in to us for the first time, I will give you a very short overview of our company. Coor is the Nordic market leader in integrated facility management, delivering a broad range of services within workplace