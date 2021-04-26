Apr 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the presentation of Coor's report for Q1 2021. If you have been able to read the report we released earlier today, you might have recognized that we have updated the format, adding some new information, and we are also starting to report on sustainability KPIs.



I will start with an introduction of Coor and our triple bottom line before we go into our performance in the first quarter. So Coor is the Nordic market leader in integrated facility management. We have a customer-centric business model with a decentralized organization. We deliver a broad range of services, both as IFM contracts as well as single service contracts. We have a clear ambition of becoming truly sustainable, and we are, from now on,