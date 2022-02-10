Feb 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome, and thank you for listening in to our Q4 and full year report at Coor. As usual, we will start with a brief introduction of Coor and then continue with the business and market update, followed by some more details around the financials, before I sum up and Q&A.



Coor is the Nordic market leader in integrated facility management. We have a customer-centric business model with a decentralized organization. We are providing our customers with a broad range of services. And we have a clear ambition of becoming truly sustainable. We drive and we steer Coor from a triple bottom line perspective, meaning that we are taking a business, a social and an environmental responsibility to future-proof