Jul 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coor Service Management Q2 Report for 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, AnnaCarin Grandin; and CFO and IR Director, Klas Elmberg. Please go ahead with your meeting.



AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Q2 report for Coor. I will start with a brief presentation of Coor and then continue to present our triple bottom line results, followed by a business and market update. I will then hand over to Klas to present some more details around our financial performance in Q2 before we sum up and have a Q&A. .



Coor is the Nordic market leader in integrated facility management. We provide our customers with a broad range of services through our customer-centric business model and a decentralized organization. We are building a truly sustainable company, and we are constantly taking new positive steps in that direction. To ensure this, we drive and steer Coor from a triple