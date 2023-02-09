Feb 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Coor Service Management Q4 report for 2022. Today, I am pleased to present President and CEO, AnnaCarin Grandin; and CFO and IR Director, Andreas Engdahl.



AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you, and welcome for listening into our Q4 and full year report at Coor. I will start, as usual, to present Coor for those of you who do not yet know Coor. I will then continue to present our triple bottom line results, followed by a business and market update. I hand over to Andreas to present some more details around our financial performance before we sum up and have a Q&A.



Coor is the Nordic market leader in integrated facility management. We provide our customers with a broad range of services through our customer-centric business model with a decentralized organization. We are building a truly sustainable company, and we are constantly taking new positive steps in that direction. And as a company, we continue to drive and steer from