Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Q2 Report of 2023. President and CEO, AnnaCarin Grandin; and CFO and IR Director, Andreas Engdahl.



AnnaCarin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President & CEO



Welcome, and thank you for listening into Coor's Q2 report. I will start by giving a summary of our second quarter, including a market update and then continue to present our triple bottom line results. I will then hand over to Andreas to present some more details around financial performance before we sum up and have a Q&A.



Starting with some highlights from the second quarter. Within the business dimension, we continue to see high activity. In the second quarter, we have won a number of small and midsized contracts: In Sweden, a new IFM contract with Fabege; and a cleaning contract with National Agency for Education, just to mention a couple.



A stable inflow of small and midsized contracts adds up to almost SEK 200 million of new