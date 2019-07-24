Q2 2019 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Concentric Interim Report January to June 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present David Woolley, CEO; and Marcus Whitehouse, CFO.



I will now hand you over to our speakers.



David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi. Good morning, and this is David Woolley. Let me add our welcome to the meeting and we hope we can provide a good insight into how we see the world going forward. So let's start straightaway.



Let's go to the first slide and look at the agenda. Our program will follow the normal sequence of events. We'll start off by going through the highlights that we saw in quarter 2 of 2019. And after I've shown -- I've talked about the highlights, and I'll pass over to Marcus Whitehouse to talk about the summary of the financial results. After that, it will come back to myself, to give an outlook for how we see quarter 3 2019. And then finally, we'll come to the question-and-answer session, which hopefully myself