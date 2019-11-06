Q3 2019 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President



So good morning and welcome to the Concentric Q3 2019 Interim Report. As in previous reports, it will be run by myself, David Woolley, the CEO; and Marcus Whitehouse, the CFO. And so let's begin. We are going to follow our very typical agenda. I'll start the proceedings by taking this through the highlights of Q3 2019. After that, I'll pass over to Marcus to talk about the summary of the financial results. And then it'll come back to myself to tell you how we think quarter 4 2019 is looking to land.



After that, as usual, we'll do the Q&A within the room, and we'll go to the phone lines after that.



So if we go to the first of the slides, the highlights, so to speak, of quarter 3 2019. Q3 was a very tough quarter. I think we were indicating across Q1 and Q2 that the market was feeling tougher and getting tougher; well, Q3 landed, it was a tough one. The sales in the quarter were down at the headline level of 26% year-on-year at SEK 463 million. And again, that's after adjusting for