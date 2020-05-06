Q1 2020 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi, good morning. And if I can add my welcome to you joining the Q&A room call. This is David Woolley. And if we could go straight into the presentation, go to the next slide. And what we will see is today's agenda. And our agenda will touch on 4 points. We'll start today's presentation by looking at the highlights for a very interesting quarter 1 2020, delivered by myself.



And then we'll move over to Marcus Whitehouse to talk about the summary of the financial results. And then, it will come back to myself to talk about the second quarter 2020 outlook. At the end of the session, there will be a Q&A, and we look forward to receiving your questions.



So now if we move from the agenda to the next slide. Let's look at the highlights for quarter 1 2020. And as ever,