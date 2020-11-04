Q3 2020 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello. Welcome to the Concentric Interim Report January to September 2020. (Operator Instructions). Today, I am pleased to present David Woolley, CEO; and Marcus Whitehouse, CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, and let me add our good morning and thanks for your attendance to the Q3 call. So if we would go to the next slide, we'll take a look at the agenda, and the good news is there are no surprises. We're following a very well-trodden format. I'll start the presentation by giving you all the summary on how we saw Q3 and its results. I'll then pass over to Marc Whitehouse to talk about the financial results for that quarter. It will then come back to myself to look at how we see the future, at least Q4 2020 at least. And then after that, we'll open the lines for the normal Q&A.



So if we go to the next slide and we'll see the spacer slide, summary for Q3. And if we go to the next slide, again, we'll see the highlights for quarter