Q4 2021 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Concentric Q4 and Full Year Interim Report 2021.



David Woolley - Concentric AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you for the nice introduction, and thank you for all the people that come to listen to the call. Quite -- point is, I guess, welcome to this quarter 4 and full year 2021 interim report. And as CEO, I stand down at the end of February after over 10 years in the role. So it does seem fitting that Q4 and 2021 was an extremely hectic and very successful year. So it will be a pleasure to report on this.



So if we can go to the next slide, please, we'll come to the agenda. The agenda this time is very slightly different to the usual agenda we run. I'll be first talking about the Q4 and the full year 2021 highlights in terms of sales and earnings. And then after that, we have a new piece there talk called creating shareholder value. We had a very successful 10 years of