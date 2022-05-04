Q1 2022 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Kunz - Concentric AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, Good morning. Warm welcome to our Q1 2022 Interim Report. This is Martin Kunz. I'm the CEO of Concentric, and I'm here with Marcus Whitehouse, our CFO, reporting our first quarter results out of Stockholm.



This is our agenda for today. We'll provide you with a summary of our Q1 2022 business performance. Then Marcus will walk you through the financial results. And we'll have a look at the outlook for the next quarter Q2 2022. And then happy to take your questions at the end of the session.



Let's start with a summary for the first quarter 2022 with a net sales. Concentric reported very strong sales, the highest sales in the history of the company. Our Q1 sales were up 116% year-over-year from SEK 432 million to SEK 934 million this year. This was driven mainly by 3 factors.



First of all, the acquisition of EMP, which contributed for the full quarter for the first time. 74% our organic growth, in underlying constant currency 24% and a strong foreign exchange contribution