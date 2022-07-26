Q2 2022 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Kunz - Concentric AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes. Good morning, everybody. Very warm welcome to the Concentric Q2 Earnings Conference. I'm Martin Kunz, the CEO, and I'm here with Marcus Whitehouse, our Chief Financial Officer.



So if we highlight Q2, it was a strong quarter in a difficult market environment. Our sales were up 116% year-over-year to SEK 1.021 billion compared to SEK 473 million the year before. This was driven by 13% of foreign exchange, the acquisition of EMP that contributed with 78%, but also underlying constant currency sales are up by 25%. If we look at the different businesses, there's almost an equal growth between engines that grew at 24% and Hydraulics, which is up 25%. In engines, we had 17% of growth coming from volume and 7% coming from price, whilst Hydraulic achieved 9% volume growth and 16% coming from price increases. Demand continues to be strong. The book-to-bill of 108% in Q2 shows that our order book remains strong.



Next slide, please. Changing to earnings. Our operating income for Q2 has been at