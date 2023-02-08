Q4 2022 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Martin Kunz, CEO. Please go ahead.



Martin Kunz - Concentric AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes. Good morning, everybody, here in the room in Stockholm as well as on the phone. I would like to welcome all of you to our Q4 interim report presentation. Marcus Whitehouse, our CFO, joins via audio. He is not with us in the room here today, but he's available.



So let's talk about the fourth quarter and also about the full year 2022. And as the operator has indicated, there's room for questions both here in the room as well as on the phone after the presentation.



So we're pleased to report out a strong fourth quarter with sales that reached basically SEK 1.03 billion, which is an increase of 49%. However, the