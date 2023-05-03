Q1 2023 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Kunz - Concentric AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes. Good morning, everybody. Very warm welcome to all of you here in the room in Stockholm, but also those of you who are out there on the phone. This is our Q1 2023 results report. I'm here with Marcus Whitehouse, our Chief Financial Officer, and we're happy to walk you through the Q1 results that we published this morning.



So let's go to the bullet points of the quarter. So our net sales came in at SEK 1.17 billion, which is a record quarter again in the history of Concentric, and it represents exactly 21% of growth versus the same period last year. That's a good number. But I think the great news in here is 11%