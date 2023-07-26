Q2 2023 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Kunz - Concentric AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody. A very warm welcome to Concentric's presentation of our Q2 results. I'm here with Marcus Whitehouse, our CFO, and we will walk you through the Q2 performance. So we would like to start with the highlights for the quarter. Net sales increased to SEK 1.098 billion, an increase of 8%. Underlying sales were flat as we compare to a very strong quarter in the year 2022. Operating income was SEK 175 million, up 7%. Net sales for e-Products were SEK 197 million, 18% of the group sales. And our book-to-bill ratio was up to 99% from 92% in Q1, and this was mainly due to a strong demand for our