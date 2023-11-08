Q3 2023 Concentric AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Kunz - Concentric AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes. Good morning, everybody. A very warm welcome to all the participants of our Q3 interim report session here in person in Stockholm, but everybody else out there on the line and on the webcast. I'm here with Marcus Whitehouse, our CFO, and we're going to walk you through our Q3 results and interim report. At the end of the session, as usual, you have opportunity to ask your questions. So going to the quarter, it has been a challenging quarter for Concentric as our customers have reduced demand. Our net sales reduced by 3% to SEK 1.035 billion. The sales of e-products, however, have remained strong, 21% of our