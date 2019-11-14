Q3 2019 Cancom SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Sebastian Bucher - Cancom SE - Manager of IR



Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us to our earnings call on the Q3 results of the financial year 2019. My name is Sebastian Bucher, Manager, Investor Relations at CANCOM. And with me, as usual, our CEO, Mr. Thomas Volk; and our CFO, Mr. Thomas Stark. They will be available for questions after the presentation.



As usual, please be aware of our legal disclaimer that we always put in front of our presentation. And now without further ado, I will hand over the floor to Thomas Volk.



Thomas Volk;CEO -



Good afternoon, everyone. Today, I am pleased to announce that I think we delivered a very strong Q3, confirming our guidance for the year and deriving from what we set out the Q2 to become the very strong quarter for our service business.



We have had, as you know, in Q2, an extraordinary growth in our IT solutions business with winning several new customers, indicating that this will be the basis for our services business in the future. And I think when you look at other results of Q3,