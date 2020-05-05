May 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CANCOM SE Investor Relations Call. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to the manager of Investor Relations, Mr. Sebastian Bucher.
Sebastian Bucher - Cancom SE - Manager of IR
Welcome, everybody, to today's earnings call for the full year 2019 of the CANCOM Group. Hopefully, all of you have seen that we already reported the figures. And I would now start with handing over to Mr. Rudolf Hotter, our CEO, who will begin the presentation, followed by Thomas Stark, our CFO. And afterwards, your -- we are happy to take your questions.
So without further ado, Rudy, please start.
Rudolf Hotter - Cancom SE - CEO & Member of Management Board
Yes. Thank you, Sebastian.
First of all, let me start with the first slide, significant events 2019. We had double-digit growth rates in revenues and EBITDA. Our annual recurring revenue grew by 41.3% and representing now about 12% of total group revenue. Another significant event, for sure,
Q4 2019 Cancom SE Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...