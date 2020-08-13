Q2 2020 Cancom SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Sebastian Bucher - Cancom SE - Manager of IR



My name is Sebastian Bucher, Manager, Investor Relations. And with me are our CEO, Mr. Rudi Hotter; and our CFO, Tom Stark, who will present the most significant events and figures of the first half of the current financial year.



So without further ado, let's start right away, and I hand over the word to our CEO, Rudi Hotter.



Rudolf Hotter - Cancom SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Hello, everybody. Also from my side, a warm welcome to you and thanks for joining us in this call. We have a very special second quarter behind us. Overall, business performance in the first half of the year was, from our point of view, absolutely okay, with the worst recession we have ever seen in mind.

