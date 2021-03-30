Q4 2020 Cancom SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Sebastian Bucher - Cancom SE - Manager of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's call of CANCOM on the results of the financial year 2020. Our CEO, Mr. Hotter; and our CFO, Mr. Stark, are with us today and to give you some insights on the KPIs. And afterwards, there will be time for questions.



I now hand over to our CEO, Mr. Hotter.



Rudolf Hotter - Cancom SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's earnings call. We are very happy to be able to present to you results for 2020 that in our perspective came out quite well, especially against the background of these very unusual circumstances. We managed to achieve growth in revenue and EBITDA, continued to raise our ARR, and for the first time, ever showed a profitability of more than 10% in