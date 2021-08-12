Q2 2021 Cancom SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Sebastian Bucher - Cancom SE - Manager of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the earnings call on the Q2 and first half year results of the CANCOM Group. In addition to our usual comments on the business performance, we have included a detailed overview of the financial effects of our recently closed deal so we have a lot to talk about. And so let's start right away with Rudi Hotter, our CEO.



Rudolf Hotter - Cancom SE - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our earnings call for Q2 2021. In this call, my colleague, Tom Stark, and I will give you a brief update on the developments of the second quarter, the most important factors of influence and a detailed insight into the effects of the most recent sale of our U.K. business on the financial KPIs. So let's start right away with the results of the second quarter 2021.



The business development of the second quarter and thus the first half of the year 2021 marked for us a return to the dynamic growth trend of the recent years. With these results, we leave the