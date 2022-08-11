Q2 2022 Cancom SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CANCOM Earnings Call on the Second Quarter 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Now I hand over to Sebastian Bucher.



Sebastian Bucher - Cancom SE - Manager of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to CANCOM's Earnings Call on the Second Quarter of 2022. With me is Thomas Stark, our CFO, who will present some of the key figures and main facts of the most recent developments. And so without further ado, Thomas, please start the presentation.



Thomas Stark - Cancom SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Sebastian, and welcome to everybody to today's earnings call. As usual, it's a pleasure for me to guide you through the events of the second quarter and even some subsequent events that we have seen to give you up to date and to present you the latest information about CANCOM. My name is Tom Stark, CFO of CANCOM, and I'm happy to spend the next well, 30 minutes to an hour with you. Let's just take a look at the significant events that we have seen in