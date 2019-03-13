Full Year 2018 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Annual Report 2018. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Wednesday, the 13th of March 2019. Now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Thomas HonorÃ©. Please go ahead.
Thomas Gregers HonorÃ©,Columbus A/S-CEO - President & Member of the Executive Board
Thank you very much, Martin. My name is Thomas HonorÃ© and I'm the CEO and President of Columbus. Today, I'm here with our group CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane.
I will start the presentation by going through the agenda for today's call. So let's move to Slide #4.
We will start the presentation today by looking at the highlights of 2018, followed by the income statement. Then, we will present our financial value drivers and the geographical and business segments. Afterwards, we will cover our expectations for 2019 and our long-term guidance. And [finally], we are open for a Q&A session.
Mar 13, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
