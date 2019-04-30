Apr 30, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Thomas Gregers HonorÃ©,Columbus A/S-CEO - President & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you very much, Nadia, and thank you for the introduction. And welcome to Q1 earnings call for Columbus. My name is Thomas HonorÃ©, and I'm the CEO of Columbus. Today, I'm here with Hans Henrik Thrane, who is the Corporate CFO.



Let's start the celebration today and go to Slide #4 because tomorrow Columbus is turning 30 years old, and what a journey it has been. And I'm really excited to pre-warn this anniversary. We were founded in 1989 as Dolberg Data, 8 people in Jutland in Denmark. We went through a global expansion starting in 1992. We