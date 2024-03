Apr 30, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's first quarter interim management statement conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on the 30th of April 2019. I would now like to hand the conference over to our speaker today, Thomas Honoré. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Gregers Honoré,Columbus A/S-CEO - President & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you very much, Nadia, and thank you for the introduction. And welcome to Q1 earnings call for Columbus. My name is Thomas Honoré, and I'm the CEO of Columbus. Today, I'm here with Hans Henrik Thrane, who is the Corporate CFO.



Let's start the celebration today and go to Slide #4 because tomorrow Columbus is turning 30 years old, and what a journey it has been. And I'm really excited to pre-warn this anniversary. We were founded in 1989 as Dolberg Data, 8 people in Jutland in Denmark. We went through a global expansion starting in 1992. We