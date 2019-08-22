Half Year 2019 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Thomas Gregers HonorÃ©,Columbus A/S-CEO - President & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, thank you very much, Rose. My name is Thomas, and I'm the CEO and President of Columbus. I'm here today with Hans Henrik, who is our Corporate CFO for Columbus. We'll start the presentation by looking at the highlights of the first 6 months, followed by an income statement. Then we will present our financial value drivers and the geographical and business segments. Afterwards, we will cover our expectation for 2019, and our long-term guidance. And finally, we will open the Q&A session.



Let's go to Slide 5 to begin the presentation. Columbus closed the first