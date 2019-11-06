Nov 06, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Q3 Interim Management Statement Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Must also advise your meeting is being recorded today on Wednesday, the 6th of November 2019. And I would now like to hand the meeting over to you speaker today, Mr. Thomas Honore. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Gregers HonorÃ©,Columbus A/S-CEO - President & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you very much. My name is Thomas, and I'm the CEO of Columbus. I'm here today with Hans Thrane, who is our corporate CFO. We will start the presentation by looking at the highlights of the first 9 months followed by an income statement. Then we will present our financial value drivers and our business segments. Afterwards, we will cover our expectations for 2019 and our long-term guidance. And finally, we will open up for a Q&A session. Let's go to Slide 5 to begin the presentation.



We had a strong Q3, where we delivered 5% organic growth. Year-to